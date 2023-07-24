2,500 workers needed for Oko West mining project

–Minister Benn says

WITH the Oko West mining project poised to become one of the most advanced and promising ventures in the mining sector, there is an urgent need to find and train 2,500 skilled workers within the next 18 months.

This is according to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during his address to stakeholders at a recent forum.

He shed light on the project’s scope and the urgent need for a skilled and sizeable workforce to ensure its success.

Reunion Gold Inc. acquired the Oko West Project, a promising venture situated in the Cuyuni Mining District, with one Prospecting Licence issued on September 23, 2022, covering an extensive surface area of approximately 10,890 acres.

The recent announcement by Reunion Gold Inc. of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Kairuni zone for the Oko West Project, has stirred excitement in the industry.

The MRE revealed an astonishing 2.475 million ounces of gold in Indicated Mineral Resources contained within 41.789 million tonnes grading 1.84 g/t, and an additional 1.762 million ounces of gold in Inferred Mineral Resources contained within 27.129 million tonnes grading 2.02 g/t Au.

With such promising prospects, Minister Benn said that Oko West Project is set to become a new mining camp in the region, but the project’s success hinges on assembling a massive labour force.

While addressing the multi-stakeholders forum on Guyana’s labour needs that was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre last Friday, Minister Benn highlighted the urgency of the situation.

“What Oko West needs within 18 months is 2,500 men and women to build the project…To run the project, you will need 1,600 men and women,” the Minister said.

Benn expressed concerns about achieving a balanced workforce composition similar to previous projects.



He explained that the last time they made efforts at Omai and Aurora, the Guyanese workforce was 93 per cent of all persons employed.

“I’m worried that we may not get that ratio, that balance as we go forward even now, but that’s the challenge now,” the minister said.

To meet the colossal demand for skilled workers, Benn said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been investing in vocational schools, technical institutes, and even high schools to prepare the workforce for this extraordinary opportunity.

“We have to support the vocational schools, the technical institutes, even at the high school level, we have to get people ready for this,” he said.

The Oko West Project’s potential extends beyond immediate benefits. The minister revealed an optimistic vision for the future of the region, stating: “Over 10 years, you might get two or three large gold mines in that area, each one producing 300 or 500,000 ounces a year.”

The mining industry has been a vital driver of economic growth in Guyana, and the Oko West Project promises to amplify this impact. However, with its ambitious scale, it necessitates concerted efforts from both the government and private sector to train and employ a capable and abundant workforce.

Recently, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that “a holistic upliftment of workers is underway in Guyana” since its interest and its human resources must be placed at the forefront.

President Ali said that this “holistic” vision is aimed at ensuring that workers are equipped with the necessary tools and support to meet the demands of a changing job market.

However, by taking a comprehensive approach to uplifting workers, he hopes to create a more resilient and sustainable workforce that can adapt to changing circumstances and thrive in the long term.

The government has been investing heavily in transforming the public service through initiatives like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Programme, academic training, online scholarships, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure that there is no shortage of skilled workers within the country.