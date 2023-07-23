The Mahdia CoI

IT is now about two months since the horrific fire at the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School in Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni) claimed the lives of 20 children- 19 girls and one boy- and devastated many families.

Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Lisa Robert, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards, Sherana Daniels, Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffery, Subrina John, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, twin sisters Mary and Martha D’Andrade, Omefia Edwin, Eulanda Carter, and Adonijah Jerome lost their lives.

They came from the communities of Chenapau, Micobie, and Karisparu- all communities in remote areas of Region Eight.

I visited each of these communities, and it was a heartbreaking experience witnessing the devastation and listening to families talk about the sacrifices made for these children to attend that secondary school because that level of education is not available in their home communities. They left their families and communities and went to the dormitory to be cared for while they were away.

By now, many of us should know how the fire started. A girl is before the courts facing charges. Still, a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the catastrophe is being pursued; this comes as concerns about the state of the facility the children called their home away from home have been raised. Concerns about other similar facilities have been raised, too and, in response, the local authorities have been making checks, installing needed equipment, and practising drills with residents so that such a disaster would not recur.

This inquiry is important.

It is an important forum to acknowledge, assess, and address systemic shortcomings. Only if we are frank about these shortcomings and the challenges that confront us can we meaningfully prevent future disasters. That means understanding what can be done to boost fire prevention efforts and what can be done to improve the supervision of children.

This inquiry is also important because, I believe, it will spotlight the challenges faced by people living in the hinterland. It will demonstrate how limited resources affect children and families, such as limited access to educational opportunities in communities or dilapidated roadways. Those realities, I figure, will be juxtaposed with the geographical challenges that constrain development in these areas but at least there should be a greater impetus or will to push past those challenges.

And I think the inquiry will allow for examining the social fabric and socio-economic situation in the hinterland region. What quality of life do families enjoy? What threats do vulnerable children face when they are away from their communities? And how, then, do we do more to help protect the children?

As of Tuesday, the members of the Commission of Inquiry, aside from its Chairperson, Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, have not been named. Once those other members are named, however, they will get down to hammering out the Commission’s Terms of Reference and get down to work. I hope this inquiry proves helpful.

Aside from the inquiry, this past week, there were reports of the government offering financial support valued at $5 million each to the families who lost children in the fire. The families of children who were injured would reportedly get $3 million each.

Beyond this financial support, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said the government would continue to provide support through several other avenues as the families need. During a government programme, the Attorney General said the funds offered as financial support are not compensation for the 20 lives lost.

Previously, President Dr. Irfaan Ali promised to provide whatever support the families needed, whether health support or other aid that could help them manage during the difficult time. He also said his government’s support would be long-term.

These measures should be complemented by others based on the findings of the inquiry.

If you would like to discuss this column or any of my previous writings, please feel free to contact me via email: vish14ragobeer@gmail.com