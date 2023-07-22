–President Ali tells contractors working on critical ECD-EBD road link

–urges ECD road expansion workers to work with communities to find solutions to various challenges

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, informed contractors working on the important East Coast Demerara-East Bank Demerara (ECD-EBD) road link that it is time to “double-up” on the ongoing works in order to meet the deadline.

“You have to make use of this weather to get the complete soil preparation done,” the President told one of the contractors during a visit to the Ogle aspect of the US$106.4 million (first phase) East Coast to East Bank Demerara road link project.

Dr. Ali said that, given the perfect weather conditions, the contractors should start the establishment of culverts.

One of the contractors disclosed to the President that four culverts were completed and they are currently working on two more.

Since the progress of works did not meet the President’s expectations because it is not what was planned, in order to get back on track, he told the contractors to start implementing a 24-hour-shift-system for seven days a week.

Among several expectations of the contractors, the President also related to them that the round-about could be started early in order to meet the deadline.

The government intends to expand main roads and other essential infrastructure to accommodate growth in population and traffic.

Regarding the ECD-EBD, which forms a major part of this commitment, the US$106.4 million contract was in June 2022 signed for the construction of the first phase of the critical link.

Once the entire link is completed, the new “road artery” will link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the progress of ongoing road expansion works at Good Hope and Mahaica, ECD, President Ali, cautioned engineers and contractors that liquidated damages will be employed if the deadline is missed.

Underscoring that contractors ought to take advantage of the great weather patterns, he encouraged them to start construction of the structures.

The Good Hope drainage and road-widening project have begun. Pipe construction and other road widening are being done at Nutenzuil to Clonbrook. At Turkeyen, preparations for the surcharge are still being made. This project is being carried out by China Railway First Group Company Limited.

DO THINGS SIMULTANEOUSLY

President Ali, while addressing the workers on how they should be prioritising the project said: “You got to do things on the critical path [and] at the same time you have to do things simultaneously.”

The President called out contractors for sending letters directly to him regarding certain obstacles instead of communicating with the residents of the community.

“You also have to work with the community… we have to work with people to find solutions,” he remarked.

Emphasising the importance of accountability, the President cautioned contractors and said: “We are holding you accountable, in 25 months for the project to be completed,” adding: “We had enough good weather to get the sections of work that are dependent on weather, to be completed. So, after 25 months liquidated damages will be upheld.”

He also told contractors that due to the stagnated works, they have to implement a 24-hour-shift system. The Head of State expressed that he expects to see much more work completed.

“You have to get this design for this 5 kilometres not only completed but completed and approved this week and I want to see massive works start on this 5 kilometres,” Dr. Ali said..

Construction works of the ECD road widening and improvement project from Belfield to Mahaica and Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau on the Railway Embankment began in April.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, work commenced between Belfield and Bachelor’s Adventure along the ECD corridor on April 7 and was expected to end on May 7, 2023.

The government advanced plans in 2023 to upgrade several major roads across Guyana as part of the overarching objective to significantly transform Guyana’s infrastructural landscape.

Over $150 billion has been set aside in Budget 2023 for the advancement of major infrastructural projects across the country.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, had said that the government has been reorienting the focus of the national budget to invest heavily in the things that matter for long-term economic growth, particularly as it pertains to addressing the country’s infrastructural gap.

“We recognise the importance of seizing the moment to lay the foundation for investment; we see this as the moment to ensure that we address historic infrastructure impediments to long-term economic growth. Notwithstanding emphasis on infrastructure, we are doing all of this in the context where we maintain a disciplined fiscal stance,” Dr Singh related.

The government has done this through a conscious decision to shift expenditure from being heavy on government consumption of goods and services, as obtained under the former APNU+AFC government, to a greater focus on government investment in infrastructure.