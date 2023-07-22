New Demerara River bridge set for December 2024 completion

–‘permanent works’ to commence by October, contractors tell President Ali

–express confidence that all works will be completed on time

PERMANENT construction works on the new Demerara River Bridge are expected to commence no later than October this year.

During a meeting on Thursday with contractors and the officials from Politecnica, the Italian supervisory firm that is involved in the project, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali was informed that mobilisation works are more 50 per cent completed at the La Grange, West Bank of Demerara project site.

According to the official attached to the consultancy firm, additional equipment and materials are expected to arrive on the worksite by the end of August, this year.

“Materials have already arrived, 1,900 piles already on the port will be leaving in 2-3 days. Once it reaches on-site, execution will start by the end of this month,” the consultant told President Ali.

Further, he said that permanent works— work that entails the construction of structures that will be in position for long-term— are scheduled to commence by October of this year.

“We will start permanent work as well. In September, October we will be in the position to start the permanent work,” the consultant said.

In the meantime, contractors have been working on a 24-hour basis to complete all preparatory works in a timely manner.

A representative of the China Railway Construction (International) Limited (CRCCL), the company undertaking the massive project, expressed confidence that all works will be completed by December 2024.

“We are putting in 100 per cent effort,” the contractor said.

Meanwhile, President Ali told the team that they should make use of the optimum weather conditions to complete as much work as they can.

“We have set ourselves a very ambitious schedule …I’m very happy with the way the consultant is working, you’re on the ground all the time,” the Head of State said.

He added: “You have good weather now, you have to make use of the weather condition.”

The Head of State further reiterated the importance of the project, especially to the residents who live along the West Bank/West Coast and East Bank Demerara corridors.

He said that the project will play a major role in alleviating traffic issues faced along the two commercial hubs.

“We don’t want there to be any hindrance in getting this project completed…on time and within budget,” the President told the contractors.

In 2022, a US$260 million contract was signed for the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be some 2.65 kilometres long with two carriageways and four lanes. It is a hybrid design with a high span having a cable-stay design, even as the vertical height of the bridge is to be constructed at 50 metres from the mean highest watermark.

This new bridge is said to have a design lifespan of 100 years and will take the place of the existing bridge, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, surpassing its projected lifespan.