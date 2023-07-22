Over 1,400 pounds of narcotics seized in the first half of 2023

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has reported a significant achievement in its fight against drug trafficking for the first six months of 2023, with just over 1,493 pounds of narcotics being seized.

According to the mid-year statistical report released by CANU, from January to June, 2023, 677.40 kilogrammes of narcotics consisting of 662.40 kgs of cannabis, 14.80 kgs of cocaine, 10 grammes of hashish and 90 grammes of ecstasy were seized

Additionally, CANU confiscated four firearms and a total of 1,087 ammunition from a diverse range of types.

The report also highlighted that CANU handled 30 cases, resulting in an impressive 27 convictions, demonstrating its effectiveness in combating drug-related crimes.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the unit has placed emphasis on the areas of demand reduction and institutional strengthening through collaborating with various agencies.

School drug prevention sensitisation programmes have been conducted throughout the country while working on other projects that facilitate the development of treatment and reintegration of recovering substance users.

The report said, “Great emphasis is also placed on international co-operation, liaising with international and regional organisations which contributes greatly to enhancing the country’s ability to combat the present drug situation.”