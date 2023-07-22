David Patterson accused of indecently exposing himself

–as viral video capturing incident surfaces

ALLIANCE For Change (AFC) member and former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is alleged to have indecently exposed himself.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Patterson is alleged to have exposed himself at a location along the Railway Embankment Road, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Alliance For Change (AFC) office.

Though attempting to address the allegations through a brief post on his Facebook page, the opposition Member of Parliament faced heavy criticisms over his purported conduct. In the video seen by this publication, Patterson appears to be heavily intoxicated as he urinated on the property.

He went away, only to return later and then proceeded to urinate in close proximity to several drums that were on the parapet and a short distance from the spot where he had previously committed the act.

On this occasion, however, Patterson had what appeared to be a cigarette in his mouth and he was arguing with someone whom he later waved his middle finger at.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the matter was reported to the police and officers visited the location, where they were able to obtain CCTV footage. We were also informed that a statement was taken from an individual connected with the matter.

When contacted by this newspaper for a comment on the matter Patterson said: “Go to my Facebook page,” before ending the call.