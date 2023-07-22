Gov’t removes 20 per cent tax on ‘cell’ phones

–to foster digital accessibility, Dr. Singh says

THE government, on Thursday, successfully tabled a motion in the National Assembly to abolish the 20 per cent tax on “cell phones” aimed at enhancing digital accessibility and promoting technological advancement in Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, moved the motion for the “Confirmation of the Customs (Amendment of First Schedule) Order of 2023,” which was unanimously approved.

The decision, initially pledged by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali last June, signifies a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that cellular devices become more affordable for all citizens.

This policy, which came into effect, aligns with the government’s broader vision to create a fully competitive telecommunications sector, enabling greater access to educational opportunities, business endeavours, and personal growth.

Dr. Singh said with the confirmation of this order, every cellular phone that comes into Guyana will no longer attract a 20 per cent duty that previously it would have attracted, and that immediately will redound to the benefit of the consuming public.

“It will quite clearly, and obviously result in reduced cost of importation of these devices and therefore could reasonably be expected to improve the affordability of these devices to the ultimate consumer,” Minister Singh told the National Assembly.

The policy, which took effect this week, is expected to make handsets more affordable for all citizens.

President Ali had reiterated his government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and noted that as President, he had already removed the value added taxes from data and mobile devices but has now gone further to remove the duties on the devices.

He said that people are doing degrees on phones and conducting business, and the government wanted to show its support.

Within a few months of being elected to office, the President Ali-led government had liberalised the telecommunications sector in Guyana, ushering in a new fully competitive era with the telecommunications.

Telecommunication providers GTT, Digicel, and ENet had welcomed the move which made way for significant growth in mobile technology adoption, leading to increased connectivity, efficiency, and empowerment for its people.

As the country embraces the opportunities presented by digitalisation, it paves the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.