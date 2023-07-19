$7B worth of infrastructural works to significantly transform Palmyra

–Minister Croal says

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has said that Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) is on the verge of being transformed into a “city.”

During his address at an activity in the region on Monday, the minister said plans for this transformation include the construction of young professionals homes, hotels, malls, a hospital, a national stadium, and a regional airstrip.

“Palmyra is poised to be basically a little city with the plan approved by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali,” Croal said.

He added that some $7 billion is being invested in the first phase of infrastructural works, including land-clearing and other preparatory works.

“Land-clearing is ongoing…infrastructure works include road network, the drainage, the culverts and all that is required when you are developing a new area,” Croal said.

Earlier this year, President Ali announced investments of over $10 billion to be injected into Palmyra.

He said that the housing development plans include over 700 houses, catering to a mix of young professionals, and moderate-income, and low-income households.

The national stadium is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. It will have a minimum seating capacity of 10,000.