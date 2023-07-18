Right balance needed to address critical global issues

–President Ali advocates for stakeholder-based solutions to address financial gaps in various areas at EU-CELAC Summit

–EU commits €45B for tangible investments in the green-energy sector, health and education in Caribbean, Latin American countries

CLIMATE, energy and food security are among the major issues facing nations across the globe and Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali is hoping that these issues will be brought to the forefront of discussions at the ongoing European Union (EU)-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

“There are three important issues facing the world today, that is climate security, energy security and food security, so I expect the summit to focus heavily on these three areas in ensuring that we find the right balance on these three critical global issues,” the Guyanese Head of State told the Belgium press on Monday.

President Ali further said that he hopes the outcome of discussions will see stakeholder-based solutions being established to address financial gaps in the various areas.

He added that officials must not “lock stakeholders out,” but have them on the energy, climate and food security front; he believes this will be the way in finding solutions to the problems that are affecting the people.

Meanwhile, the European Union has committed to investing €45 billion in both Caribbean and Latin American states by 2027.

This is according to the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, who, in her address to the various government officials, said that the money will see tangible investments being made in the green-energy sector, health and education.

“What we want to discuss today [Monday] is how to further connect our people and our businesses, how to reduce risks and strengthen and diversify our supply chains, and how to modernise our economies in a way that reduces inequalities and benefits all,” she said.

She further committed to resolving any differences among the nations and rekindling relationships with long-lost partners.

“The world has certainly changed …so we need our close friends to be at our side in these uncertain times,” von der Leyen said.

This year’s meeting which is being held after eight years sees the leaders of 60 countries from the EU and CELAC coming together.

This year’s summit is being co-chaired by President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in his current role as CELAC pro tempore president.

Along with President Michel, the European Union is being represented by President of the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to the European Council, the summit is expected to give leaders the opportunity to re-invigorate bi-regional relations and reiterate the commitments of both parties to strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between them to jointly tackle the main global challenges: climate change, green and digital transition, global peace and prosperity, trade and investments, and multilateralism.

The CELAC and EU together represent 14 per cent of the world’s population and 21 per cent of global GDP.

The EU-LAC relations as a strategic partnership date back to 1999, when the first bi-regional EU-LAC summit was held in Rio de Janeiro. Since the creation of CELAC in 2010, two EU-CELAC summits were held, in 2013 and 2015.