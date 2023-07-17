US$15M Aiden Hotel on track for completion in first quarter of 2024 – President Ali

CONSTRUCTION of the highly anticipated US$15 million boutique-styled hotel at Robb and Oronoque Streets is well underway and President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday confirmed that the project is on track for completion early next year.

The hotel, owned by Guyanese company Arimu Investments Inc., promises to redefine luxury accommodation in Georgetown.

Set to be operated under the renowned Best Western Hotel and Resorts franchise, it will feature 149 “smart rooms,” President Ali said in a Facebook post.

These technologically advanced rooms will boast internet-powered electronic devices and household appliances, providing guests with an unparalleled level of convenience and connectivity.

Arimu Investments Inc., helmed by directors Geraldo and Lorenzo Alphonso, is no stranger to success. With investments in mining, real estate, and business, the company has demonstrated its commitment to Guyana’s development.

Geraldo Alphonso, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle two years ago, highlighted the booming economy and the subsequent rise in demand for quality accommodations, which would make this venture a timely and strategic investment.

The Aiden Hotel, a trendy collection of laid-back boutique hotels known for their cool and casual charm, is set to be a standout property within the Best Western franchise. Standing tall at nine stories and spanning 74,000 square feet, the Aiden Midtown Georgetown will offer “smart rooms” designed to cater to the modern traveller’s every need.

In addition to the Aiden Hotel, Arimu Investments Inc. has secured the franchise for the Sure Stay Plus Hotel, another Best Western gem. This world-class, 100-bedroom hotel will be strategically located in the heart of Georgetown, capitalising on the city’s business-friendly climate and projected economic growth.

Major players in the hotel industry, including Sheraton, The Element, Delta Marriott, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Radisson Hotels, have recognised Guyana’s potential and are investing in its vibrant hospitality sector.

With its unique blend of luxury, technology, and local charm, the US$15 million boutique-styled hotel is poised to captivate visitors, providing an unforgettable experience in the heart of Georgetown.