Central monitoring mechanism for public service delivery in the works

– President Ali announces; says it will pave way for greater accountability, efficiency

TO improve public-service delivery in Guyana, President Dr Irfaan Ali is spearheading the establishment of a central monitoring mechanism to bring about greater accountability, transparency, and efficiency in the country’s public sector.

It is expected to captivate citizens and instil renewed confidence in the government’s commitment to their needs.

In his address last Thursday to the newly appointed members of the Public Service Commission (PSC), President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic-led government plans to introduce a national call centre where citizens can report on their experiences and concerns regarding public-service delivery.

“There’ll be some numbers there that persons can call in the national call centre and report on the way they were treated, or report on how they felt about the service,” he said.

This centralized feedback system aims to empower citizens, giving them a voice and the ability to contribute to the evaluation and improvement of public-service delivery.

“Every single health centre will have a minimum standard, and the administrators of those centres will be responsible for keeping those centres at that minimum standard,” he added.

This commitment to establishing baseline standards indicates a desire to improve the quality of service across all public service delivery points, ensuring that citizens receive consistent and reliable services, regardless of their location.

The central monitoring mechanism will play a vital role in holding service providers accountable. By collecting feedback from citizens, the government will have valuable data to evaluate the performance of public offices and facilities.

President Ali highlighted that this feedback would be used for performance evaluation, stating, “That will go against the providers of the service and their performance evaluation.”

This approach reinforces the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that public servants are held responsible for their actions and the level of service they provide to the public.

The introduction of the central monitoring mechanism aligns with the government’s broader vision of a results-oriented governance system.

President Ali stressed the importance of accountability, not only for the government but also for those responsible for implementing policies.

“Government will be held accountable when they go to the polls. Government faces the electorate, but those who are charged with implementing policies also must be held accountable and that is the system we are moving towards,” the Head of State said.

This focus on accountability promotes a culture of responsibility within the Public Service, whereby individuals are aware of the impact of their actions on citizens and strive for continuous improvement.

By gathering feedback from citizens, the President explained that government can identify areas for improvement, address shortcomings promptly, and ensure that services meet the expectations and needs of the public.

By involving citizens in the evaluation and improvement process, the Irfaan Ali-led administration aims to create a Public Service that is responsive, efficient, and aligned with the needs of the Guyanese people.

Through this mechanism, the government seeks to build trust between citizens and the public sector, fostering a collaborative environment where the voices of the people are heard, and their concerns are addressed.

This is a part of the PPP-led government’s broader vision for a world-class Public Service to match ongoing transformation in Guyana.

Earlier this month, President Ali while delivering the feature address at the La Primavera Banquet Hall in Ontario, said that Guyana is on track to undergo a remarkable transformation as it aims to build a world-class service sector with a strong emphasis on creating a unique national brand and harnessing advanced technologies.

Addressing the misconception that Guyana should replicate the development strategies of other countries, President Ali said: “What is wrong with us developing our own model? We must have the ability to design and propel our own brand. That is what is going to make us different.”

President Ali further underscored the importance of identifying the core values, principles, and societal structure that define the Guyanese identity and recognising these “soft issues” as fundamental to building lasting prosperity.

To fulfil its vision, the government acknowledges the necessity of modernisation and the integration of advanced technologies, he pointed out.

President Ali highlighted the crucial role of upgrading Guyana’s records management system, incorporating biometrics, electronic identification cards, and passports, while embracing robotics and other cutting-edge technologies.

Despite the associated costs, the President expressed the urgency of harnessing available technology to propel Guyana , stating, “We have to transform everything that we have learned to do all our lives onto an electronic platform.”