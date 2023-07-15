News Archives
Response team ready for Tradewinds 2023
The participants of government and non-governmental agencies who will participate in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) serial of EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2023
REPRESENTATIVES of government and non-governmental agencies who will participate in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) serial of EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2023 have completed the final in a series of Incident Command System (ICS) training.

In the planning phases of the exercise, the participants also completed the ICS 100 and 200 courses.

The ICS is a management system designed to enable effective and efficient domestic incident management by integrating a combination of facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and communications operating within a common organisational structure. It enables incident managers to identify the key concerns associated with the incident—often under urgent conditions—without sacrificing attention to any component of the command system.

The participants were drawn from the Joint Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Civil Defence Commission, the Protected Areas Commission, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

Exercise Tradewinds is a United States Southern Command-sponsored multinational Caribbean security exercise designed to expand the region’s capability in several areas.

Staff Reporter

