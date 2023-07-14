Mackenzie High beat Kwakwani Secondary to become Digicel U-18 Regional champions

MACKENZIE High School had a solid 4-0 triumph over Kwakwani Secondary when the two teams clashed in Digicel Under-18 Region 10 district final at the Wisburg Secondary School ground last Sunday.

Playing on a hard outfield, Mackenzie High took the lead early through Dexter Milo Jr. who was able to beat the Kwakwani goalkeeper coming off his line and tapping the ball over his head with defenders caught napping to score.

Milo Jr. then got his second goal of the first half when he scored motoring down the right flank and turning in to beat his defender and bang in a crisp shot to goal.

The first half ended 2-0 and Mackenzie High, looking more assertive as play progressed, then increased their grip of the game with a third goal which was scored by Teon Giddings. Javon Dennis then polished things off for a Mackenzie High School 4-0 triumph.

In the semifinals of this regional tournament, Mackenzie High prevailed over Christianburg/Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ 1-0 while Kwakwani Secondary scored a 3-2 victory against New Silvercity Secondary to reach the final.

Mackenzie High School and Kwakwani Secondary School will be going forward to represent Region 10 in the national playoffs in Georgetown.