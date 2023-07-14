Jamaica win West Indies Men’s Rising Stars Under-19 50-over Tournament

…despite loss to Barbados, wins also for T&T, Windwards

OFF-spinner Saurav Worrell was the star of the show with a brilliant six-wicket haul as Barbados handed Jamaica their only defeat of the West Indies Men’s Rising Stars Under-19 50-over Tournament in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Worrell ripped through the Jamaican batting at Arnos Vale on Wednesday, finishing with figures of 6-28 off 20 overs, to restrict the Jamaicans to 106 all out to complete a 75-run win.

Captain Nathan Sealy also chipped in with 3-13 off 9.4 overs. Adrian Weir (33) and Brian Barnes (32) were the only Jamaican batsmen to score more than eight.

Earlier, Joshua Dorne hit 64 and Zion Brathwaite hit 40 as Barbados posted 181 all out off 45 overs.

Michael Clarke took 4-34 to lead the Jamaicans with the ball and got good support from Deshawn James who took 3-32 off eight overs.

Jamaica, despite the defeat, finished the tournament top of the table with four wins out of five games.

The Windward Islands finished second after their third win in five games with a 56-run win over Guyana at the Park Hill Playing Field in Colonarie.

The Windwards posted a formidable 285-5 off their 50 overs batting first, the highest total in the tournament.

Divonie Joseph led the way with the first century of the Championship, an unbeaten 110 off 132 balls including nine fours and four sixes, while Tarrique Edward provided good support with 64.

Jonathan Rampersaud took 2-49 for Guyana.

Rampersaud also showed good form with the bat, reaching 58* off 46 balls as Guyana reached 179-7 off 38.5 overs before rain ended proceedings with Guyana 56-runs short of where they needed to be.

Earlier, Mavendra Dindyal made 37 and Rampertab Ramnauth 33 as Edward ended with 4-40 from his 10 overs.

The day’s third match saw Trinidad & Tobago pull off a nail-biting three-wicket win over the Leeward Islands at Sion Hill.

The Leewards were bowled out for just 94 in 34.3 overs batting first. The bulk of the damage was done by Ronillster Perreira who took 4-21 from his 10 overs. Vasant Singh took 3-15 from eight overs in support.

The Trinidadians then struggled to reach their target, eventually losing seven wickets on their way to 95 in 34.3 overs.

Kimani Nisbett and Michael Palmer took two wickets each for the Leewards.

All teams will now turn their attention to the three-day format starting tomorrow. (Sportmax).