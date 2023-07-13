Plans afoot to increase food production in Region One

THE government aims to increase food production in Region One (Barima-Waini) by creating a regional strategic agriculture development plan, in partnership with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley made the announcement during the Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference 2023 held over the weekend.

According to the Regional Chairman, consultations with the various Amerindian leaders will be held in August with Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.

“Gear your minds, these weeks ahead of us are going to be weeks of engagement; not just to socialise, but rather constructive in the sense of bringing transformation and development to our communities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, several shade houses are being constructed in several communities through the RDC, as it pushes to increase food production in the Barima-Waini region. Additionally, farmers will benefit from more shade houses, which will be constructed through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

“That is to help with agriculture investment and development, so that once we grow and we produce, our people will have sufficient to eat. We hear the complaints of people saying the greens are too expensive; that tells us that we need to start doing our part,” the regional chairman added.

The foregoing plans are integral to Guyana’s vision of becoming food secure, and contribute to CARICOM’s goal of reducing its large food-import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal; Regional Executive Officer Tikaram Bisesar; an NTC representative, and the heads of government agencies in the region were also present at the conference.