GMR&SC Drag Wars on for July 30

This month is proving to be full of action for motor sports, and fans, along with competitors, will not be complaining as the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) has announced they will be hosting a second event on July 29th at the Timehri-based South Dakota drag strip.

The event, which is dubbed ‘Drag Wars 2’, will see competitors from at least three countries competing including the local boys, neighbouring Suriname and the twin-island republic of Trinidad & Tobago, according to a source close to the GMR&SC.

Vice-President of the GMR&SC, Shairaz Roshandin, in an invited comment, revealed that Tropical Shipping has signed on as the marquee sponsor of the highly anticipated event.

An official statement from the club noted that, “Tropical Shipping, which is a leading transportation and logistics solutions provider, will facilitate the seamless transportation of race cars from the Caribbean to Guyana for high-profile motor racing events. With its extensive network, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to exceptional service, Tropical Shipping will ensure a reliable and efficient shipping experience for all involved parties.”

Meanwhile, Mahendra Boodhoo, the head of the GMR&SC, shared that, “We (GMR&SC) are happy to have Tropical Shipping as the official shipping company for Guyana Motor Racing. We recognise the significance of motorsports in Guyana and will continue to grow our international events by providing secure and timely transportation for race cars. Tropical Shipping’s extensive experience in the shipping industry and our commitment to competitor’s satisfaction ensure we exceed all involved parties’ expectations.”

This event was initially scheduled to run off in May but unsuitable weather conditions forced the organisers to postpone it to July 29th.

At Drag Wars 1.0, Most of the big names in Guyana’s Drag Racing came to the line and several of the newcomers looked impressive. But, a well-organised and keen day of competing was curtailed following an incident with drivers Azruddin Mohamed (GT-R Nismo) and Denzel Hopkinson (Toyota Supra, commonly called ‘Kong’).

The South Dakota drag strip record is still held by Team Mohamed’s Pro-mod. A time of 7.036 seconds they set last August.

Tickets will cost $2,500 for adults while children will pay $1,000.