News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
DC Budhram meets security, other stakeholders at Providence Stadium
Deputy Commissioner 'Operations' Mr Ravindradat Budhram (second from left) looks on as Regional Division Commander 4 (A), Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean makes a point
Deputy Commissioner 'Operations' Mr Ravindradat Budhram (second from left) looks on as Regional Division Commander 4 (A), Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean makes a point

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram met with a number of stakeholders this afternoon at the Guyana National Cricket Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, during a site visit ahead of the highly-anticipated upcoming T/20 Matches between West Indies and India.

Mr Budhram met with Regional Division Commander 4 (A) Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean; Regional Division Commander 4 (B) Ravindra Stanley; Traffic Chief Superintendent Dennis Stephen, and Private Security representative, Mr George Vyphius.

The meeting also encompassed Head of the Stadium’s management committee, Mr Azad Ibrahim; president of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr Bissoondyal Singh; members of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, along with other senior and junior police and Fire Service officers during this afternoon’s site visit to look at security and traffic measures that need to be in place.
The venue will host two T/20 Cricket matches on the 6th and 8th of August, 2023, between West Indies and India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.