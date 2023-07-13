DC Budhram meets security, other stakeholders at Providence Stadium

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram met with a number of stakeholders this afternoon at the Guyana National Cricket Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, during a site visit ahead of the highly-anticipated upcoming T/20 Matches between West Indies and India.

Mr Budhram met with Regional Division Commander 4 (A) Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean; Regional Division Commander 4 (B) Ravindra Stanley; Traffic Chief Superintendent Dennis Stephen, and Private Security representative, Mr George Vyphius.

The meeting also encompassed Head of the Stadium’s management committee, Mr Azad Ibrahim; president of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr Bissoondyal Singh; members of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, along with other senior and junior police and Fire Service officers during this afternoon’s site visit to look at security and traffic measures that need to be in place.

The venue will host two T/20 Cricket matches on the 6th and 8th of August, 2023, between West Indies and India.