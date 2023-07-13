Amerindian leaders to undergo training with $36M budget allocation

AMERINDIAN leaders and treasurers from various communities will undergo training in 2023, as the government has allocated $36 million to the project in its national budget, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Minister Pauline Sukhai made the disclosure at Region One (Barima-Waini)’s Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference, held over the weekend in the Mabaruma-sub district.

Amerindian leaders were informed that since the PPP/C Administration’s assumption of office, millions of dollars have been expended on enhancing the capacity of the leaders.

“This year again, we will be doing training in some areas to enhance your capacity for managing and administering your affairs,” Minister Sukhai stated.

The leadership training course is geared towards providing village leaders with knowledge in specific areas to help them achieve their community development goals. They will be trained in areas such as governance, roles and responsibilities of Village Councils by the Amerindian Act of 2006, and financial management.

Some 440 Toshaos and treasurers from 242 communities are expected to benefit from this leadership and governance training.

The ministry has received an allocation of $4.7 billion in the 2023 National Budget to advance development in all Amerindian communities across Guyana.