GSCL’s Ofimak sponsored softball set to bowl off July 28

RECOGNISING the need for the return of softball at the local level, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, through sponsorship from Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, is inviting entries for a tournament, set to start on Sunday, July 30.

According to the GSCL, the 20-over tournament will be played in three categories – Open, Over-40 and Over-50 under the Ofimak office supplies brand of which Regal Stationery and Computer Centre are the sole distributors in Guyana.

Matches will be played at various venues in Georgetown and East Coast, starting at 9.00 am and teams are will be allowed half hour grace periods after which walkovers will be granted. Players in the Over-40 category must be 40 years and older, similar to those in the Over-50 who are required to be 50 years and older. Trophy Stall balls will be used in all three categories.

Interested teams have until Friday, July 28 to submit entries along with 15 registered players.

The winning teams in the Open and Over-40 categories are guaranteed $100,000 while the runners-up will take home $50,000. The Over-50 division, which is expected to have a larger influx of teams, will see the winners carting off $200,000 and the runners-up $50,000.

Winners and runners-up trophies plus other incentives will also be up for grabs.

Interested teams are asked to contact the following phone numbers: 610-7902, 611-8073, 6621021.