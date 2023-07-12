Andrew Simmons inspires champions to third win

Rivers View 22-year-old Andrew Simmons netted his 3rd consecutive double from as many games to ensure a perfect start for the defending champions when the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League continued last Monday.

It was not an easy walk in the park as the cup holders had to come from behind twice to overcome the challenge of Wolves United at the Region’s community centre ground.

Simmons twice cancelled out the Wolves lead before Antonio Jones produced the winner in the 56th minute.

Fenton Wessle gave Wolves the opening lead in the 30th minute, but within 5 minutes the goal-hungry Simmons levelled the score. On the stroke of half time, Jahcure Thomas, gave Wolves the advantage again, and once more Simmons responded for the Champions one minute into the 2nd half.

Simmons, who was the top marksman and pivotal in Rivers View’s successful run last season, has picked up from where he left off, increasing his tally to 6 goals so far. The inclement weather then intervened and prevented any play in the other fixture between Potaro Strikers and Beacons FC.

There was no play as rains also had the final say in last Sunday’s matches of the Georgetown FA and the Berbice FA. The Berbicians, for the 2nd consecutive week were unable to play due to a water-logged Rosignol Community Centre ground.

In Cinderella County, action in the Essequibo FA’s season opener last Saturday resulted in the defending Champions, Henrietta FC, going under to Queenstown United before a sizeable crowd at the Anna Regina Multilateral School ground. The game’s decisive strike came from the boot of Mario Walcott in the 21st minute.

The 2nd game of the double-header ended in an easy 3-1 victory for Charity Extreme over Tapakuma FC. Akeem Norton(5th min), Akeel Abraham(12th min) and Carlos Rodrigues(17th min) netted for the winners while Babeto Holder got the consolation goal in the 35th minute for the losers.

The lone fixture on Sunday turned out to be hopeless for Good Hope FC as they were dominated by Dartmouth Dominators 9-1. Stephen Clake led the onslaught with a treble scored in the 13th, 55th and 60th minutes. Shamar Dawson (20th and 40th) and Marvin Garraway(31th and 35th) each had a brace and there was one a piece for Ridley Williams(25th) and Martin Garraeay (43th). Sadam Henry(25th) got the lone goal for Good Hope.

At the Timehri Red ground on Sunday as well, only one game was played after the Friendship All Stars did not take the field for their encounter with Timehri Panthers.