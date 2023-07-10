Region 10 undergoing massive transformation

–President Ali reaffirms

WITH plans and ongoing projects to improve housing, infrastructure and promote tourism, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) is well on the road to massive transformation.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Friday last, outlined a number of investments that are currently being made in the region’s central town, Linden, and other environs.

“Linden today is undergoing what Guyana is undergoing, rapid and massive transformation, make no mistake region 10 or Linden will not be left behind,” the Head of State said.

He related that investments are being made to see the diversification of the region’s economy and to create opportunities for its people.

One such investment is the Linden to Mabura Hill road which is currently under construction. Already over 300 Lindeners have been employed by the Ministry of Public Works as ongoing works are progressing.

It is anticipated that some 300 more will gain employment as the ministry aims to speed up work on the significant project.

“We will have a full highway that will integrate the transport logistics of Guyana, Northern Brazil, and the rest of the region, so today, as I speak to you, I’m very excited about the future prospects for Linden and Region 10,” Dr. Ali said.

Meanwhile, to offer direct support to residents, the government will be processing 2,500 new titles for Lindeners; this will also see the regularisation of squatting settlements in the town.

“Before the end of 2025, we must process 2,500 new titles for Linden, so 2,500 families will be empowered with titles …of these titles we’ll be working with squatting settlements, getting them regularised, putting in infrastructure. Outside of this, we are going to proceed with our planned programme to commence the project of building 1,000 homes for the people of Region 10,” the Head of State said.

These investments, he related, are a part of the planned programme outside of the government’s manifesto promises made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

Guyana, Dr. Ali affirmed, is being transformed into a new economy that will see knowledge-based industries, tourism and hospitality, aquaculture, environmental and educational services, and medical tourism, and Linden will not be left out.

The government, he said, is pushing to find a major investor to build a first-world first-class tourism facility in Linden that will be linked to the hinterland regions.

“We want to advance the development of Linden and Region 10; we want to accelerate the development of Region 10 and Linden,” President Ali said.