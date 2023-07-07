Rising Stars Under-19 Men’s Championship – 2nd round

..Wins forWindwards, Leewards Jamaica

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent,(CMC )– Results of matches played in the second round of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s championship here Thursday:

Scores:

At Sion Hill: Windwards won by four wickets

BARBADOS 137 off 39.4 overs (Gadson Bowens 49, Joshua Dorne 25; Kirt Murray 5-28)

WINDWARD ISLANDS 138 for six off 44.1 overs (Stephan Pascal 43, Tarrique Edward 22; Nathan Sealy 2-21, Saurav Worrell 2-36)

At Cumberland: Leewards won by eight wickets

GUYANA 108 off 35.2 overs (Thaddeus Lovell 37; Onaje Amory 3-31)

LEEWARD ISLANDS 109 for two off 31.4 overs (Malique Walsh 52 not out, Michael Greaves 27, Jewel Andrew 21 not out)

At Arnos Vale: Jamaica won by six wickets

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 off 47.2 overs (Abdur-Rahmaan Juman 28, Nick Ramlal 22; Michael Clarke 3-30, Reon Edwards 3-36)

JAMAICA 159 for four off 33 overs (Jordan Johnson 57 not out, Adrian Weir 36)