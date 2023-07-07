News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rising Stars Under-19 Men’s Championship – 2nd round
sports

..Wins forWindwards, Leewards Jamaica

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent,(CMC )– Results of matches played in the second round of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s championship here Thursday:
Scores:
At Sion Hill: Windwards won by four wickets
BARBADOS 137 off 39.4 overs (Gadson Bowens 49, Joshua Dorne 25; Kirt Murray 5-28)
WINDWARD ISLANDS 138 for six off 44.1 overs (Stephan Pascal 43, Tarrique Edward 22; Nathan Sealy 2-21, Saurav Worrell 2-36)
At Cumberland: Leewards won by eight wickets
GUYANA 108 off 35.2 overs (Thaddeus Lovell 37; Onaje Amory 3-31)
LEEWARD ISLANDS 109 for two off 31.4 overs (Malique Walsh 52 not out, Michael Greaves 27, Jewel Andrew 21 not out)
At Arnos Vale: Jamaica won by six wickets
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 off 47.2 overs (Abdur-Rahmaan Juman 28, Nick Ramlal 22; Michael Clarke 3-30, Reon Edwards 3-36)
JAMAICA 159 for four off 33 overs (Jordan Johnson 57 not out, Adrian Weir 36)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.