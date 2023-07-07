Blinken praises Guyana for leadership in food security

–acknowledges country’s role in addressing regional energy, commitment to environmental protection amidst ‘oil boom’

By Clestine Juan

UNITED States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commended Guyana for its leadership in food security and its commitment to a low-carbon development agenda, even as the country prepares to become a major oil-producing nation.

“Guyana will soon be the highest producing country per capita in the world, but it is also a leader in forest conservation, demonstrating that it is possible to prioritise climate mitigation [and] environmental protection while responsibly using oil and gas resources,” the high-level US official said during a joint press conference with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali at State House, on Thursday.

Blinken visited Guyana for bilateral engagement with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet after meeting with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said that Guyana is currently positioning itself as a leader in climate-change initiatives by leveraging its natural resources and adopting sustainable practices. Guyana boasts vast rainforests and rich biodiversity, making it a key player in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Blinken drew attention to Guyana’s commitment to preserving its forests and combating deforestation, which contributes to carbon emissions.

By taking proactive measures to protect its natural resources, Guyana aims to demonstrate its dedication to environmental stewardship.

The US Secretary of State singled out the agreement between the government and Hess Corporation, which purchased high-quality carbon credits for a minimum of US$750 million between 2022 and 2032, directly from the government.

The agreement, which was signed last year, will support Guyana’s efforts to protect the country’s vast forests and provide capital to improve the lives of citizens through government investments as part of LCDS 2030.

Against this backdrop, Blinken said that the US appreciates the increasingly significant role that Guyana is playing in addressing regional energy issues and energy security.

“Our own Export-Import Bank is working closely with the Guyanese Government on a major gas-to-energy project that’s going to cut emissions by 50 per cent.

“American companies can bring unparalleled expertise, high labour, environmental standards and transparency to help power Guyana’s dynamic growth to advance regional energy security, to deliver tangible benefits to all people,” he said.

Blinken also commended Guyana for being on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and one of the newest members of the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

FOOD SECURITY

Among the other many milestones and achievements Guyana has under its belt is its leadership in the area of food security.

Regarding food security, Blinken underscored the importance of this for both countries, particularly in light of the ongoing climate crisis, the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflicts such as the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He applauded Guyana’s leadership within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in initiatives aimed at expanding small farmers’ access to technology, reducing trade barriers, and improving transportation.

The US government had pledged US$5.5 million in funding to assist small Caribbean farmers as part of its commitment to food security efforts.

Guyana has been working assiduously to address food security challenges. With its fertile lands and abundant natural resources, Guyana possesses the potential to become a regional food powerhouse.

The government intends to leverage its agricultural sector to enhance food production and strengthen food security both domestically and in neighbouring countries.

The US is supporting Guyana and other Caribbean countries in food security and climate change under the US-Caribbean Partnership to address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PAC 2030).

This vision encompasses sustainable farming practices, technological advancements, and international partnerships to maximise agricultural output and combat hunger.

Blinken said: “Very practical impact on helping to build resilience, helping communities adapt. Doing everything from helping small farmers learn new techniques, including with low water usage for irrigation, bringing financing technical expertise to the adaptation of clean technologies, and making sure that countries are prepared to have a disaster response.”

Blinken said that this is where the “bulk” of the efforts are at the moment and is playing out in a variety of ways, especially on the livelihoods and the resilience of communities.

“The one thing I want to emphasise when it comes to food security more broadly is [that] we’ve been deeply engaged in making sure that we were doing our part in the emergency response that has been necessary to the crises that the world has been going through over the last couple of years.”

He disclosed that the US has provided about over US$13 billion around the world for emergency support on food.

“The United States is by far the largest donor to the World Food Programme. We provide over 50 per cent of its budget right now. But what I hear again and again, from my colleagues in the region, and around the world, is that as important as this emergency assistance is and will continue to provide…what matters, even more, is helping countries develop their own sustainable productive capacity, so that they can effectively feed themselves and feed others,” the US official said.

Blinken emphasised the US’ dedication to building local capacity in the region, enabling countries to develop their sustainable and productive capabilities.

“As the breadbasket of the Caribbean, Guyana will continue to be a crucial part of this effort,” he said.

COMMON INTERESTS

President Ali related: “We share common interests in three very important areas, that is, food security, energy security, and climate security. As you know, Guyana has contributed significantly in all three of these areas. The vision of Guyana is to position our country to be a leader, a global leader on energy security, food security, and climate security. We are seeking to expand our partnership with the US in all of these areas.”

The President also explained that while Guyana continues to build its energy sector and expand its petroleum production, the country has redoubled its efforts and commitment to reaching the targets set for decarbonisation and renewable energy.

He said that Guyana has shared its credentials with the US on its forest and is seeking a partnership with the North American country to promote and ensure Guyana’s forests become an important part of the climate change agenda.

Highlighting key areas where the United States has been of support, the President said, “The United States has played a tremendous role in the training of our security forces in the last two years. We had the greatest partnership in terms of the training of our security forces and partnership in combating many different forms of crime, and we will gain tremendous success in the last few years in these areas.”

President Ali also reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to expanding its partnership with the US.