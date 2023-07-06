MERCOSUR Summit: PM Phillips advocates for bridging societal gaps, overcoming trade barriers

PRIME Minister (PM), Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, underscored Guyana’s commitment to regional integration and to MERCOSUR objectives of advancing the possibilities for business, investment and expanding commercial relations.

The Southern Common Market, commonly known by Spanish abbreviation Mercosur is a South American trade bloc established by the Treaty of Asunción in 1991 and Protocol of Ouro Preto in 1994. The union of countries work as one to secure the well-being of their peoples.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips delivered these remarks at the 62nd Summit of Heads of State of MERCOSUR and Associated States, which was held in Puerto Iguazu, Misiones Province, Argentina, on Tuesday.

He stated that “Guyana remains committed to partnering with the Member States of MERCOSUR in working to advance the objectives of this regional bloc for the economic and social development of our countries and the prosperity of our peoples.”

Speaking on trade, Prime Minister Phillips noted that Guyana is pleased to be associated with MERCOSUR and called for further expansion of trade partnerships.

“Guyana appreciates that as an Associate Member, it can benefit from trade arrangements that would afford it preferential access to markets. We can do more to expand these arrangements and to encourage increased trade, particularly with the Associate Member States–Guyana and Suriname.”

The Senior Government Official, who also addressed the topic of structural disparities and gaps within societies and across countries, highlighted that “There has to be a conscious effort to pursue solutions towards effective strategies to bridge those gaps and overcome the barriers to trade.”

Additionally, Prime Minister Phillips advocated for the formulation of strategic partnerships in the post-Covid period, emphasising food security, climate security, and energy security.

“We can develop strategic partnerships to achieve these objectives. In particular, we must raise our collective voice at the upcoming COP 27 to ensure that the right decisions are taken with regard to adequate support for adaptation and climate finance.”

Meanwhile, during the event, the Prime Minister offered his best wishes to His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of Brazil, who has taken up the pro-tempore presidency of the alliance. The Prime Minister also assured him of Guyana’s full support.