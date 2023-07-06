$2B in contracts inked for first secondary school in Kwebanna

SIX contracts worth $2.017 billion were signed on Wednesday to construct a modern secondary school that will benefit over 600 students from Kwebanna village and nearby areas in Region One.

The project comprises a six-lot facility which is scheduled to be completed within seven to eight months. Contracts were awarded to Singh and Son Construction, Bree’s Enterprise, Supreme Contracting and Supplies, and AS Construction.

The facility will have over 30 classrooms, laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Information Technology, TVET, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology. It will also have an auditorium, a staff room, and fire alarm systems, and will be powered by solar energy.

A dormitory to house 250 students and teachers’ duplex living quarters for 25 teachers will also be constructed.

Importantly, the state-of-the-art facility will be designed to meet the policy set by the ministry for improved and universal secondary education.

During the signing ceremony at the ministry’s boardroom, Minister Priya Manickchand said the government has embarked on an aggressive programme to provide access to secondary education across Guyana.

Being the first secondary school in Kwebanna, when completed, the learning centre will serve the villages of Kwebanna, Santa Cruz, Waikerebi, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Kariako, Warapoka, Assakata, and Unity Grant.

The primary school at Kewbanna is currently accommodating the students and the population there is overwhelmingly increasing.

“We have contractors; more than one. This was divided into six lots because we want to see simultaneous work happening at the same time, so what we want is to be able to not have one contractor do the foundation and walls or plumbing and electricals. As the foundations and walls are going up, electricals and plumbing and landscaping [are] happening so that we can have everything finished at the same time,” Manickchand said.

She warned contractors that they will face penalties if they are unable to deliver on the terms specified in their respective contracts.

“A lot of this will depend on whether the contractors are true to their contract; if you can’t do it according to your contract terms we are going to have to apply liquated damages.”

The first and second lots of the building will see site development substructure works on the school being done by Supreme Contracting and Supplies.

Meanwhile, the remaining lots will see the construction of a dormitory and teachers’ quarters, which will be executed by Bree’s Enterprise, AS Construction and Singh and Son Construction.

Additionally, the facility will be outfitted with a lecture hall, science laboratories, student canteen and cafeteria, student dormitory and visitor area, teachers living quarters and fire prevention mechanisms such as metal ceilings, fire alarms, escape doors and fire-retardant panels.

Recently, two new state-of-the-art schools, the Good Hope Secondary School, Region Four, and the Abram Zuil Secondary school, Region Two, were commissioned.