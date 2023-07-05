CARICOM celebrates milestone

–Leaders plant trees; preserve history for future generations

CHAIRMAN of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Roosevelt Skerrit has urged his fellow Caribbean leaders to “keep up the good fight” as they reflect on the past 50 years since the formation of the regional bloc.

Skerrit, who is also the Prime Minister of Dominica, joined Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali, CARICOM leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and foreign officials in a tree-planting exercise as part of CARICOM’s 50th-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event took place at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre in Trinidad, the same place where the Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed exactly 50 years ago on July 4, 1973.

The Caribbean leaders braved the heavy rains to plant the trees, and also signed and placed a letter in a ‘time capsule’ for future leaders to open and read in the next 50 years.

Skerrit, in his remarks, emphasised that the world has become much more “difficult” compared to 50 years ago.

“And this requires us to be even more united in purpose. There are too many injustices that have been meted out to us as CARICOM.

“The issue of Climate Change, and the kicking down of a bucket of firm decisions to address our concerns in the Caribbean Community. And sometimes we feel like giving up; we feel like not going to COP Conferences, but we must never relent on our fight against an injustice; we have to look even deeper within ourselves to continue that noble fight of ensuring that the developed world does what is just and right where we are concerned with regards to Climate Change,” the CARICOM Chairman told the Heads of State.

But despite the challenges, Skerrit said he is “confident and comforted to know that we are united within this CARICOM community. We are united in our vision, and we are united in our commitment to fight the good fight.”

He highlighted that this is a time for reflection and to ensure that the future is secured for the youth.

“Our young people are leaders of today and tomorrow and we have to ensure they play their part today.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, also urged for the Caribbean leaders to remain strong.

“As we take stock of the last 50 years and look with anticipation towards the next 50, let us do so knowing that whatever divides us will never be bigger than that what unites us. We will always be stronger together than we are apart.

“Let us go towards the future, confident in our strengths, cognizant of our weaknesses, and determined to strive through both towards success.”