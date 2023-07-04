Food security concerns, climate finance agenda

–among priority areas to be discussed as CARICOM Heads of Government meeting gets underway in Trinidad

The following is the full statement from the CARICOM Secretariat:

CARIBBEAN Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meet in Trinidad and Tobago, July 3-5, 2023, for their 45th Regular Meeting and to launch a year of celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of the founding of the regional grouping.

The packed agenda for the meeting tackles several pressing issues for the Community, including food security concerns, climate change and the climate finance agenda; the ongoing difficulties in Haiti; security issues, external relations matters and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The Heads of Government will engage several international guests, including the President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame; the UN Secretary-General, H.E. Antonio Guterres; President-Designate of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28), H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jabe; the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea H.E. Han Duck-Soo; US Secretary-of-State, Mr Anthony Blinken, and Minority Leader in the US House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

On Tuesday, July 4, the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty which created CARICOM, the Heads of Government and delegates will return to Chaguaramas, the venue of the historic signing, for a commemorative ceremony which will feature a flag raising event; planting of a Time Capsule and addresses by the CARICOM Chairman and host Prime Minister.

During the day’s business session, representatives of foreign governments and heads of international organisations will be invited to pay special tributes to CARICOM in honour of the milestone. Regional cultural artistes will also pay tribute in song, dance, steelpan music and other art-forms during a CARICOM 50th Anniversary Concert.