Canadian Parliamentary Secretary Maninder Sidhu to Visit Guyana

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Canada, Maninder Sidhu is set to travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Georgetown, Guyana, from July 2 to 7,2023.

According to a statement from the High Commission of Canada, Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu will represent Canada at the opening ceremony of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

While there, he will also meet with Trinidad and Tobago’s Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, and Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of National Security, to discuss shared political and economic priorities, including furthering trade and investment, and regional security.

In addition, Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu will attend a round-table networking event to learn about the opportunities and challenges for Canadian business in Trinidad and Tobago

During his visit to Guyana, Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu will meet with Hugh Todd, Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to strengthen the 2 countries collaboration on shared priorities, including energy transition and food security.

The Parliamentary Secretary will also get a better understanding of Guyana’s economic situation and its opportunities for Canadian companies by meeting key political and commercial stakeholders.

In addition, he will have the chance to visit local projects that support migrants and early childhood development in Indigenous communities and that are funded by the Caribbean Regional Development Program and the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives