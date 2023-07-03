National U-19 team & captain named for Ran tourney in Jamaica

By Sean Devers

GUYANA’s U-19 Rugby team will head to Jamaica to compete in the Rugby America’s North (Ran) U-19 competition to be held at UWI’s Mona Campus ground from July 12-17 and at the National Park last Saturday, the team was announced.

Elisha Crawford is the only surviving member of the Guyana team which participated in a Ran tournament as a 16-year old in 2019 just before Covid-19 Pandemic halted all sports and social activities in Guyana.

The team, which will be led by Dakari Martindale, is the first team to play in this tournament since Covid.

The RAN U-19 competition was contested last year but Guyana did not compete due to a lack of funds.

According to Manager, former National Rugby player, Sherlock ‘Soloman’ Sam, the 23-member team and four standbys which was announced after a practice session at the Ruby Field, is grouped with host Jamaica and Bermuda while Trinidad & Tobago, the Cayman Islands and the USA South are in the other group.

“This is the first time representing Guyana for all but one player. But we have been training and practicing for the last four months and the boys and getting better and fitter.

“We practice and do laps here (National Park) and do gym work with light weight training since some of the guys are very young and we don’t want to focus on too much heavy lifting,” informed Soloman.

The manager explained that the team is scheduled to depart Guyana early next Monday and feels that the strength of the team is its strong backline.

“The biggest challenge is getting most of the players to understand the rules of rugby while we are working hard with the forwards” disclosed Soloman.

The squad has been preparing under the watchful eyes of Coach Larry Adonis who is being assisted by former Guyana Captain Jamal Angus, the son of former Guyana Cricket Captain, left-arm spinner Jerry Angus who resides in England.

Guyana Senior players David Garnett, Gordon Brooms and Scott Garaway are also assisting in preparations for a tournament which is missing Mexico and Barbados this year.

The ruby ground at the UWI Mona Campus, is reportedly in excellent condition with the field being ‘watered’ with distilled water while in addition to the dressing rooms, bleachers have been constructed. The Guyanese can expect weather that is extremely hot.

Soloman expects his charges to gain valuable experience from this trip as part of their developmental process and thanked the main sponsors who have come on board.

Modern Optical, P&P insurance Brookers, Ansa McAl, Namilco, Cummings Electrical, SNL Electrical, Massy Gas Ltd, Wilfred Neblette (NY), Freddy Fish Shop, the GOA and NSC are among the major sponsors.

The full squad read: Dakari Martindale (Capt), Nihil Carter (V/Capt), Dion Softley, Vidal Narine, Tashenia Leitch, Gavin McPherson, David Massiah, Anton Bernard, Sylvester Fraser, Elisha Crawford, Melson Moe, Omarion Leitch, Ephrain McLennan, Shaquan Adams, Tion Mars, Daniel Deheart, Samuel Bellang, Tion Luke, Renson Branch, Treville Weeks, Darian Bentick.

Standbys: Cadem Hollingsworth, Samuel Nicholas, Jamal Johnson.

The 61-year-old former National Rugby player, Sherlock Sam, has been appointed Manager of the team and has been working along with Coach Larry Adonis and some senior players in getting the squad up to scratch for what is expected to be a tough trip to ‘Reggae Country.’

Asked if he was satisfied with how preparations were going, Sam informed that he was.

“Yes, but there are a few grey areas the coaches are still working on mainly on rucks/maul,” disclosed Sam who added that the GRFU’s budget is close to US$40,000.

“The Ministry of Culture, Youth & sports, Guyana Olympics Association and RUGBY AMERICA NORTH(RAN) have provided much-needed funding, plus Corporate Guyana has been very generous,” stated the Team Manager.