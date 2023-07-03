Guyana face Jamaica

…in opening round of CWI Rising Stars U19 tournament in St. Vincent

THE Guyana Under-19 team departed these shores yesterday morning for St Vincent where they will compete in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Boys three day and 50-over U-19 tournament from July 4 to August 2

Skipper Marvindra Dindyal, one of seven players from GCC in the squad, will lead a strong team which will be coached by former Guyana First-Class and 1994 West Indies U-19 Captain Andre Percival with Nazeer Mohamed is the manager.

Rampertab Ramnauth, Dindyal, West Indies under-19 pacer Isai Thorne and Guyana’s leading run-scorer in last year’s tournament Shamar Yearwood are back for Guyana while Zeynul Ramsammy, Aryan Persaud and Thaddeus Lovell are also key members of the only South American side in the West Indies tournament,

Dindyal and his boys will face-off with Jamaica in the opening round on July 4, while Trinidad and Tobago plays Barbados and the Windwards Islands opposing the Leewards Islands in the first round.

The full squad reads: Rampertab Ramnauth, Shaahid Vieira (WK), Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jonathan Rampersaud (Vice-Captain), Zachary Jodah, Thaddeus Lovell, Aryan Persaud, Joash Charles, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood, Jeremy Sandia, Rivaldo Phillips and Isai Thorne.