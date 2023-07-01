US donates $5M bus to Palms Geriatric Home

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) on Friday received a US$25,000 (G$5.2 million) 17-seater bus from the United States (US) Embassy, through the US Department of Defence’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme.

At the handing over ceremony held at the Palms Geriatric Home on Brickdam, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud welcomed the donation to the facility, which houses over 200 Guyanese senior citizens.

She related that the bus will be used to transport them to various destinations, including the hospital for medical treatment or therapy.

Furthermore, with the upcoming introduction of an MHSSS programme scheduled for later this year, which aims to provide recreational activities for senior citizens, the bus will serve as a valuable asset.

“With the new programme set to unfold a little later in the year, where we are looking at recreation, taking our senior citizens out for a bit of exercise, some meet-and-greets, this kind of transportation is very welcome,” she explained.

She thanked the Department of Defence, saying that the ministry was happy to have the partnership.

She noted the US’ efforts to send the bus to Guyana, even though right-hand-drive vehicles are not used here.

“I know the right-hand-drive is not used, so all the right-hand-drives could be sent here, especially if they are 17 seats and more, so that more and more, those persons that we want to assist, we can have them enjoy a quality of life beyond the environment they are in,” Minister Persaud said.

She added: “It will be very useful. I thank you for always supporting in meaningful and purposeful ways so that beyond just the simple things, the really special things can be done for vulnerable populations. I have no doubt within the week this [the bus] might be used.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, in her remarks said that they were excited to make the donation to the ministry.

“The Department of Defence frequently partners with the MHSSS and we partner in areas of economic and social development and medical development,” she noted.

Ambassador Lynch related that the bus will help persons with limited mobility to move around.

“You will note that it is a right drive bus which is not what we have in the US we have left drive. It’s right drive…it came direct to Guyana from Japan where it was being used at a US military base in Japan,” she explained.

Both Minister Persaud and Ambassador Lynch expect that the 17-seater bus will be of great assistance to the seniors at the Palms Geriatric Home.