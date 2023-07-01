‘Speeding’ motorcyclist killed in Mandela Avenue accident

AN accident last Thursday night on Nelson Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of Space Gym, has claimed the life of 20-year-old motorcyclist Joshua Blackin of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to a police report, the driver of motorcar # PNN 9458, 40-year-old Marvin Williams of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, alleged that at about 22:0 hours, he was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Nelson Mandela Avenue, when he observed motorcycle # CL 9706, driven by Blackin proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate.

While in the vicinity of Space Gym, Blackin’s motorcycle started to skid on its side from the eastern drive lane of the said road into his path and a collision occurred. As a result of the collision, Blackin and his pillion rider, 18-year-old Natasha Mc Kenzie of South Ruimveldt fell onto the road surface, the police said.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned and Blackin was later pronounced dead by Dr. Ricket. His body was transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and a post-mortem examination (PME).

The pillion rider was picked up by EMT in a conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on the driver of motorcar # PNN 9458 after a breathalyzer test was conducted on him. The test found no trace of alcohol in his system.

Further investigations are ongoing.