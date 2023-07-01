Local spare parts company secures dealership rights for Kobelco Excavator

–receives first shipment of equipment

IN 2022, Agri Parts Machinery and Services (APMS) launched a new company, Agri Heavy Machinery Inc (AHMI) to better serve its extensive customer base.

According to a press release, the company, AHMI, was able to hold fruitful negotiations with Kobelco Construction Machinery Co Ltd. in Japan, and in October 2022, became the official local agent and distributor for Kobelco Products in Guyana.

The company will carry Kobelco excavators fitted specifically for the Latin America region. It recently received its first shipment of excavators consisting of the SK 55 model.

Additional shipments with the SK 140 and SK 210 models are expected soon. The machinery company will also receive weekly shipments of genuine spare parts from Kobelco Construction Machinery Inc in Texas, USA, to cover any issues which may arise for customers.

Kobelco excavators are built at Kobelco’s state-of-the-art factory in Hiroshima, Japan. The company’s advanced technology and features include superior fuel efficiency, an innovative noise and dust reduction system (iNDr), and advanced hydraulics for powerful, high performance.

“Being the official agent and distributor of Kobelco, AHMI will offer a one-year warranty to all customers on manufacturer defects. The company will also have in house trained Kobelco technicians to provide after-sale and service support,” AHMI said, adding that “attractive” credit terms will also be offered to customers.

APMS was founded 30 years ago by Deonarine Sugrim and is a leader in the market for all brands of heavy machinery spare parts.

With a logistics hub in Miami, Florida and a prime sales location on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown, Guyana, APMS serves the needs of customers in the construction, mining, forestry and oil and gas industries.