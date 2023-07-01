GUYOIL introduces ‘technology at the pump’

–company’s services now accessible with MMG

By Faith Greene

CUSTOMERS of the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) will now be able to make payments for various services through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), following the launch of this innovative initiative between the two companies, on Friday.

The MMG services would be available at the eight GUYOIL-owned service stations across Guyana, officials said at the launch of the initiative.

General Manager of MMG, Bobita Ram, during her remarks at the launch of the service, said that it was another step towards advancing Guyana’s digital transformation.

Mobile Money Guyana, which is a subsidiary of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), is Guyana’s leading mobile wallet that allows users to add funds to their secured account, which is used to pay their bills, buy and sell credit, and shop, all from the comfort of their home or on their mobile devices.

“The team at GUYOIL has clearly put convenience at the top of their agenda, and, with their customers in mind, have taken this step to introduce technology at the pump. As you know, we at MMG have enabled mobile cashless payments across several sectors, and today we welcome the addition of GUYOIL to the long list of places, where mobile payments are accepted,” she said.

According to Ram, GUYOIL is the second gas station where payments could be made through MMG. The first such operation to adopt this service was SOL, which introduced MMG services at its Shell-branded gas stations.

“Now, when you drive up to a pump at GUYOIL, no need to fumble for cash, wait for the attendant to make change; those days are in the past,” she proudly said.

Ram went on to say: “With a simple scan of the QR code, conveniently placed on the pumps, you can effortlessly pay for fuel, lubricants and a range of other services.”

This, she related, does not only save valuable time but transforms the experience of purchasing gas to one of ease and convenience.

Ram further said that MMG will remain committed to offering its service throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.

According to MMG’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications Officer, Jasmine Harris, MMG is set up in such a way that you can access payments from anywhere.

General Manager of GUYOIL, Molly Hassan, in her remarks, said that consumers today have a number of choices available to them, adding as well that MMG promises to add value, and improve customer satisfaction.

She said: “We’re living in an information age, which means products are thrown at you, different products, different colours, shapes, sizes, everything.”

With less of a hassle and all of those options available at GUYOIL, where else would someone purchase from? Hassan questioned.

She said: “There is this choice which makes it easy to transition and bring that kind of value, costumer value, to our valued customers. Which means that today, as markets evolve, it becomes necessary for companies to adopt to the changing technologies of consumers.”

Hassan clarified that while MMG is a new payment option, it is just an alternative method and does not eliminate traditional payment methods.

The new services are available at the eight branches of GUYOIL service stations, which are located at Providence, Sheriff Street and Regent Street, which offer 24-hour service; Diamond, East Bank Demerara; Kitty; Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara; Palmyra and Heathburn in Berbice, and Adventure in Essequibo.