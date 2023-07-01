GECOM announces resumption of continuous registration

– commences from Tuesday to November 30, 2023

BEGINNING July 4, 2023, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will resume the continuous registration exercise for eligible persons at all permanent Registration Offices in the ten Administrative Regions.

This registration exercise will conclude on November 30, 2023. During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by the 31st December, 2023, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization or registration, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country and living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered.

According to GECOM, existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

Persons desirous of conducting any registration transaction whether new registration or changes/corrections to their particulars are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the relevant source documents which are: Original birth certificate, valid passport, adoption certificate, naturalization certificate or certificate of registration, and deed poll along with original birth certificate (if applicable) in the case of making applications for new registration.

Further, in the case of application for change/correction of name and other particulars persons must walk with their original marriage certificate, marriage certificate with Decree Absolute for divorced women, deed poll with Birth Certificate, or a new original birth certificate reflecting the new name in the case of application for change/correction of name and other particulars.

Registration transactions can be done during the official working hours outlined below: Mondays to Thursdays 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs, 13:00hrs – 16:30hrs Fridays 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs, 13:00hrs – 15:30hrs.