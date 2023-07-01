Guyana’s regional, international roles signal confidence in nation

–US Ambassador says; acknowledges ‘free and fair’ conduct of recent LGE

–affirms the United States’ continued support for Guyana as country progresses

By Clestine Juan

THE international community’s confidence in Guyana is evidenced by its important regional and international roles, outgoing US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch said during her address at the 247th US Independence Anniversary reception held at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday evening.

She was referring to Guyana’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Dr. Arif Bulkan’s election to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and the country’s lead role in advancing food security in the region.

Ambassador Lynch said: “These are strong signs of confidence by the international community that Guyana wants to contribute to regional and global efforts to strengthen international partnership, the rule of law and to promote peace and stability around the globe.”

The Guyana Chronicle reported just Friday that with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government having restored Guyana’s position as a leader on the world stage, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali is currently facing invitations for state visits from over 50 countries, and will be making a trip to China next month to strengthen bilateral relations with the Asian nation.

This was shared by the President on Thursday in a video message released on his official social media page, where he justified how his many international engagements have been bearing fruits of development for Guyana over the last three years.

“For the month of July, I received more than 50 direct requests from Heads of Governments around the world. We’re going on our official state visit to China. These are the things we do to bring results for the country,” the President had said

He added: “We have proposals coming from France, French Guiana. These are all proposals that come directly from our international engagements, directly from pushing and promoting Guyana and what we have to offer. We are on the right trajectory.”

According to the Head of State, since assuming office, he has had the honour of engaging with more than 60 leaders from across the world, more than 50 Chief Executive Officers from major multinationals, engaged with international organisations, and asked to give the keynote addresses at more than 150 events.

“I could not have done all of those [as it was not] humanly possible. But I’m giving you these figures so you understand what esteem our country is held with today,” Dr. Ali had said.

Ambassador Lynch commended Guyana for its progress, noting: “Guyana has not only become a strong leader within CARICOM, but has also increased its leadership across the broader hemisphere and on the world stage.”

“Strong democracies do not just focus internally, however; they project their values and their democratic principles externally to help strengthen other nations in their region and across the globe,” the ambassador said.

On the topic of democracy, Lynch highlighted the successful conduct of the Local Government Elections (LGE), which reflects Guyana’s commitment to democratic processes.

The ambassador described the process as “free and fair,” noting: “A Local Government Election which we observed… was widely viewed as free and fair.”

DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLES

She also recognised the credibility and integrity of the electoral process, acknowledging Guyana’s efforts in upholding democratic principles.

The June 12 LGE marked a significant milestone in Guyana’s democratic journey. The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) came out of elections as the big winner, since the party won 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), including seven of 10 municipalities, and 906 of the 1,206 local government seats.

The PPP/C won over 83 per cent of the LAAs, 75 per cent of all seats available and more than 70 per cent of all votes cast.

The PPP/C not only strengthened its hold on its traditional strongholds, but it has massively made inroads in areas where the People’s National Congress (PNC)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) usually celebrated almost 100 per cent votes in the past.

With the conclusion of those elections, officials have said that the aggressive development agenda will continue to be pursued; this agenda has been supported by countries like the US.

As Ambassador Lynch reflected on her tenure in Guyana, she expressed pride in the enduring partnership between the United States and Guyana.

UNIQUE AND AMAZING JOURNEY

“Guyana is clearly on a unique and amazing journey. The United States has been and will continue to be on this journey with you. I could not be prouder of the enduring partnership between our two nations which I know will continue long past my tenure in Guyana,” she said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, in his address at the ceremony, thanked the US for its contributions as a longstanding development partner.

“Our shared values and common interests have allowed for the deepening of our bilateral relations and have provided an opportunity for our two states to collaborate in projects and programmes related to economic growth, development, security, enhancement of education, health, youth development and restoration of our governance and democratic institutions, which was of critical importance when almost two years ago, the democracy of our nation and the will of the people were under threat,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that this friendship has resulted in a strong, reliable, and strategic partnership which improved the socioeconomic conditions in Guyana, impacting human resource development, capacity building, knowledge and skills transfer, as well as fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister also lauded the United States on its principles of global leadership.

“The United States has become the standard bearer for democracy and good governance within the region, in this hemisphere. As we reflect on the stellar contribution of your country to promoting peace and security across the world, there is much to be celebrated on the occasion of this significant milestone,” he said.