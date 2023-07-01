Guyana, US to advance talks on priority bilateral issues

–as US Secretary of State set to visit Guyana on July 6

THE United States Department of State has announced that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will visit Guyana on July 6 after travelling to Trinidad and Tobago on July 5 to participate in the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting and the 50th anniversary celebration.

Building on US Vice President, Kamala Harris’ historic June 8 visit to The Bahamas, where she co-hosted the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, Secretary Blinken will engage on pressing issues in the region with the represented Heads of Governments, including Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and incoming CARICOM Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Subsequent to those engagements, the US Secretary of State will travel to Guyana, where he will meet with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, and key members of the Cabinet.

While here, Blinken and the Guyanese officials will discuss priority bilateral issues including food and energy security and decarbonisation, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud said the visit is part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen Guyana’s position on the global stage.

“As President Ali pointed out yesterday [Friday], Guyana’s foreign policy thrust is not only bearing fruits for the people of Guyana but greater recognition of the brand Guyana. This is the second Secretary of State of the USA to visit Guyana since President Ali assumed office,” Persaud said.

President Ali, in a video message on Thursday, emphasised how his many international engagements have been bearing fruits of development for Guyana over the last three years.

“For the month of July, I received more than 50 direct requests from Heads of Governments around the world. We’re going on our official state visit to China. These are the things we do to bring results for the country,” the President said.

He added: “We have proposals coming from France, French Guiana. These are all proposals that come directly from our international engagements, directly from pushing and promoting Guyana and what we have to offer. We are on the right trajectory.”

According to the Head of State, since assuming office, he has had the honour of engaging with more than 60 leaders from across the world, more than 50 Chief Executive Officers from major multinationals, engaged with international organisations, and asked to give the keynote addresses at more than 150 events.