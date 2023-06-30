News Archives
US Secretary of State to visit Guyana
United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Georgetown, Guyana, in the coming days.

According to a press statement, Secretary Blinken’s visit to Georgetown, Guyana is scheduled for July 6, 2023. During his time in Guyana, he will meet with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, and other key members of the cabinet.

The discussions will primarily focus on important bilateral issues, including food and energy security, decarbonization, climate resilience, regional migration, and the development of local capacity.

Prior to his visit to Guyana, Secretary Blinken will first travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 5, 2023.

There, he will participate in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting and also join in the 50th Anniversary celebration of CARICOM.

Building upon Vice President Harris’ significant visit to The Bahamas on June 8, where she co-hosted the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, Secretary Blinken will engage with the represented heads of government, including Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and incoming CARICOM Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The discussions during these events will center around pressing regional issues.

