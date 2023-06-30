PNC’s internal troubles increase

–longstanding member says being forced out

FORMER City Hall councillor and longstanding People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) member, Heston Bostwick, on Thursday, through multiple Facebook posts, revealed that he is being forced out of the party by other members.

Since the Local Government Elections (LGEs) concluded, there have been speculations that the party is crumbling internally.

It has even been alleged that APNU leader, Aubrey Norton, is singlehandedly choosing the mayors and deputy mayors for the municipality of Linden and Georgetown, instead of allowing the other party members to vote.

In a Facebook video, Bostwick expressed grave disappointment that despite being a member of the PNC/R since 1979, his membership is being rejected by his fellow comrades who want him out of the party.

He said: “I was reliably informed that efforts are being made to put me out of the PNC/R,” adding that he plans on doing some investigation on the matter and will make a bold decision to openly exit the PNC/R after the absolute confirmation.

“My choice will be publicly known and I know it will be regretful to everyone, but bear in mind, I am being forced to do this…there are persons within the very party [are] making serious efforts to opt me out of the party for reasons only they, themselves know.”

Hinting at the rumors that Norton is choosing the candidates in an effort to avoid any “buy out” of PNC/R councillors, Bostwick said that if there were allegations levelled against him, the most logical way to handle it was to confront him and let natural justice take its course, instead of forcing him out of the party.

Additionally, Bostwick did not stop there but went on to make another post addressing the public’s concerns about him leaving the party.

He related: “I thank everyone for their concerns, however, I receive a welcome call and I will be responding to that call and I will make my final decision to burn my membership in public that everyone can understand that I am hurt and I quit.”

Bostwick went on to say that even though he is fond of the party, there is deep hatred for him by his fellow comrades.

According to Bostwick: “I had [loved] my party but I am not loved by many in the party, so I will soon be saying goodbye to the party and no one can change my decision when I finally make such. I was betrayed.”