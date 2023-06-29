“Let the system work” – AG urges respect for due process in case against Minister

– calls out opposition for political interference in investigation

ATTORNEY GENERAL, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has expressed concern over opposition interference in the case against Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall and urged politicians to respect the legal process and avoid interference that could compromise the integrity and pursuit of justice.

During his online programme “Issues in the News,” on Tuesday, Nandlall urged politicians to allow the justice system to function independently and not use the case for political gain.

The case centres around accusations of rape against Minister Dharamlall by a 16-year-old girl. Minister Dharamlall, who is currently out on $1 million station bail, has denied the allegation and has proceeded on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, members of the opposition, along with other individuals, staged a protest outside the minister’s office in Kingston, Georgetown.

During his show, Nandlall stressed the importance of allowing the system to work and cautioned against politicians openly advocating for a particular outcome in the case.

He disclosed that the Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke, is offering legal advice to the childcare Protection Agency, as that office holder is entitled and duty bound to do.

“Mr. Nigel Dharamlall, as a citizen, is accorded certain constitutional and legal safeguards by the highest of all laws, the Constitution. He’s accorded certain facilities. He’s presumed innocent, like every other citizen of this country.

“The investigative arm of the State must be allowed, free from any form of pressure, to conduct its investigatory roles and functions,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Nandlall said that the ongoing protests by politicians and others could be considered an interference with the legal process.

“I am not saying that one cannot protest. But you cannot protest while the process is ongoing, demanding a particular outcome. Because you will have already concluded and you have not seen the evidence. None of them, as far as I’m aware, has seen the file in fact. In fact, there is conflicting statements that are out there that the investigators have to do their job in relation,” he pointed out.

The Attorney General expressed his concerns about politicians exploiting the situation for personal and political gain. He criticised those who sought to politicise a serious criminal investigation, branding their actions not in the interest of justice.

“That cheap tactic is easily discernible, and it is reprehensible. It is a shallow and despicable attempt to politicise a serious criminal investigation. That must be rejected out of hand in the interest of justice,” he said.

Nandlall also addressed the timeline of the investigation, comparing it to similar cases in the United States. He stated that investigations of this nature often take months to conclude, and legal advice takes weeks. Considering the recent occurrence of the incident and the complexities involved, the government emphasised its commitment to upholding the rule of law and allowing due process to take its course.

As the investigation unfolds, the Attorney General urges all parties involved to respect the legal process and refrain from interference that could compromise the integrity of the investigation and the pursuit of justice.