Well-drilling projects to provide water security in Region Four

A NEW well worth $130 million will soon be constructed and drilled in Annandale, East Coast Demerara, to provide improved water access and supply to residents.

Additionally, persons living at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara will benefit from the construction of a well there. Another $130 million is being set aside for the execution of that project.

The administration continues to bridge the gap between the coastland and hinterland regions, which ensures that hinterland residents benefit from increased access to a clean and reliable source of water.

In line with this, some $33 million will be expended towards the water supply improvement project at Bamboo Creek, Region Eight.

The government continues to advance its drive to ensure Guyanese benefit from improved access to potable water countryside.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited eligible bidders to execute these significant projects.

Bids must be deposited into the tender box at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 09:00 hours.

Bidding documents can be purchased from the cashier at GWI, Shelterbelt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

In budget 2023, the government allocated $17.7 billion to further improve access to potable water throughout the country.