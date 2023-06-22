VP Jagdeo: ‘No tolerance for abuse’

– says if found culpable Dharamlall will face consequences

FOLLOWING allegations of rape and sexual misconduct made by a 16-year-old girl against Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall, General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that no form of abuse or violence will be tolerated by the sitting government.

Dr. Jagdeo during a live Facebook interview on Wednesday evening, said that the government is in support of a thorough investigation into the serious allegations that have been made.

In fact, he said, if convicted, the member of parliament who has since proceeded on leave will face the brunt of the law.

“We have no tolerance for any abuse of women or children in our midst…there must be a full investigation of the allegations and if the minister is found guilty, he faces all the consequences associated with that charge and court imposed.”

Dr. Jagdeo further reminded of the sexual offences act, which was amended during his tenure as president in 2010.

“It was one [of] the most advanced pieces of legislation at that time in the region or the world and so we are intolerant to anybody harassing women or more so children, molesting children we take a strong view on that matter.”

According to the legislation, if a person (the accused) commits the offence of sexual activity with a child under 16 years of age, the accused if found liable on summary conviction can face imprisonment for five years and on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for 10 years.

However, he noted that the matter must not be tried in the ‘court’ of social media, or be made as political weapon .

“We also believe that people must not be tried in the social media, or this is not a political matter this is an allegation [that] was made, it was investigated, he [Dharamlall] was presented with the allegations, he was arrested and he received bail.”

Last week, a letter addressed to Guyana’s Head of State Dr. Irfaan Ali along with several other posts alleging incidents of rape and sexual harassment made waves across social media.

The complainant detailed anecdotes of the alleged incident, which is said to have occurred in December 2022.

The allegations have since seen outrage with many local organizations, social media commentators, and opposition members of parliament condemning the minister.

Earlier in the week, several opposition members took to protest action, calling for his resignation.

Dharamlall on Monday presented himself to the Brickdam Police Station in the company of his lawyer Nigel Huges. He was arrested and subsequently released on $1 million bail.

Jagdeo has, however, since called on the public to desist from politicizing the matter and allow for thorough investigations and the law to prevail.

“Process is important, the state lived up to the responsibility of this child, it took the child into custody, all of the processes associated with the law have been followed. The process associated with the minister. He was presented with the allegations and he was taken into custody,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Following his arrest, Dharamlall’s counsel acting on his behalf issued a statement saying that he intends to cooperate fully with the investigation.

According to the statement, Dharamlall has also denied the allegation.

The case is currently being investigated by the Guyana Police Force and the Child Care and Protection Agency.