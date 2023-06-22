‘The people will see us’

– VP Jagdeo says, party continues works in communities following LGEs

VICE- PRESIDENT (VP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said that citizens can expect to continue seeing members of the government and members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic in their communities aiding in development works.

The Vice-President made these remarks during a recent radio interview where he noted that with the significant increase in votes the party received in several areas across the country where they did not have high votes at the 2018 Local Government polls, they will continue to foster development in those areas.

At the time, Dr Jagdeo was speaking on the recently concluded 2023 Local Government Elections (LGEs) where he indicated that the PPP/C made significant headway in areas such as Linden, New Amsterdam, and Georgetown.

As such, he expressed gratitude to those and all other constituents that supported the party during the polls.

He said, “In Georgetown itself, APNU votes fell. They were saying thye increased their votes by 2700. It’s not true if you combine APNU and AFC votes from 2018, they got fewer votes than they got combined in 2018 in this election.”

However, he noted that the PPP/C’s votes increased by some 5,500, showing a massive increase in the city.

To this end, he said that the party campaigned strong and while they did not win the city, the support from voters was significant.

“We asked for a chance but people came out, they supported us in large numbers and we have a duty to get back into those communities,” he said.

The Vice-President added that they will go into all those communities, even in those that they did not win and fulfil the promises that they made to those constituents.

“But we got a large number of votes… to fulfil every promise we made to those people, every one of them, they will see us,” he said.