‘Our interest is to make lives better’

–President Ali reaffirms, commits to remedy drainage, security issues in Lamaha Gardens, Newtown, Kitty communities

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, reiterated his commitment to continue fostering development in communities across the country and working along with stakeholders within these areas for the betterment of their constituencies.

The President made those remarks during impromptu visits to the Lamaha Gardens community and Newtown Kitty area with the newly elected constituency representative, Alfonso De Armas.

During his visit to those areas, a major concern for residents was that of security, especially regarding street lights.

Additionally, the other priority issues were related to drainage and the easy flooding of communities.

While he was on the ground, the Head of State also had with him several technical personnel from the Ministry of Public Works and other agencies to address those concerns.

Further, President Ali committed to having a team return to the communities at the end of this week to decide which of those issues will be tackled first.

While in Newtown Kitty, he said: “As I said during the campaign in local government, I’ll be in every community and will be working in Georgetown, every single community on the ground, to listen to people and talk to people on your development needs.”

Dr. Ali said that the government promised that it will be listening to the residents and working directly with them to resolve pertinent issues.

He went on to say: “Our interest here is to make your lives better, is to bring improvement to every household, every community and make people’s lives better… that is my concern, how can we work with you to make life better to ensure that you have a better standard of living.”

According to President Ali, with younger and fresh faces who came on board to be a part of the local government system, the PPP/C is demonstrating a new style of leadership and how this would better contribute to togetherness and the development of stronger communities.

The Head of State said this was the beginning of his visit to various communities across the city and country to reach out to the constituents themselves, and to ascertain what their priorities are concerning the development of their communities.

Dr Ali affirmed that whatever decision the residents in the two communities come to on Friday concerning the drainage, security and other issues, the government will be moving to action within one month.

“So, you will see me in the communities, you will see us coming around, especially when we launch the new programmes, the safe city programme, the safe country programme and the lighting programme, which will be very, very key to us,” President Ali said.