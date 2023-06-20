‘We are building a young corps of bright people’

–VP Jagdeo says endless opportunities being created for Guyana’s youth to equip themselves to manage nation’s rich resources

GUYANA’S economy is being transformed significantly with key investments in traditional and non-traditional areas, and to ensure that the country’s youth is well positioned to capitalise on the resultant opportunities, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the government is rolling out a plethora of training opportunities to equip them with important skills.

In an interview with 94.1 FM on Monday, Dr. Jagdeo said that the government is aiming, in particular, to recruit more young people into the oil and gas industry due to the sector’s rapid expansion.

According to Jagdeo: “So, if people are listening, they should look at the opportunities available, we’re building a young corps of bright people, that can manage this industry, 10-15 years into the future.”

Additionally, with the government fulfilling its manifesto promises of creating more employment opportunities for the Guyanese citizens, he said that this is a massive step up when compared to the time under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Dr. Jagdeo related: “We have a massive plan, we have new hotels going up, we need 3,000 people to work,” remarking that apart from this, the government has a huge training programme for welders in Laing Avenue.

“I want every person who came to see me at Freedom House, who came to see me before elections, and anything we promised to them, regardless of the outcome, whether we won in constituency or not, the promise is valid and has the support of the PPP and my personal support,” he affirmed.

STRIDES MADE

While urging citizens to be cautious of the untruths being peddled by the Opposition, Dr. Jagdeo said: “Since we got into office, we put in place 1,200 part-time jobs for people in Linden… young people mainly,” and on the topic of scholarships within that township, the PPP has already delivered hundreds.”

Additionally, while addressing APNU+AFC’s poor track record, he remarked that although the Opposition is always being vocal about their criticisms, they have a history of failing to commit to the people and this can be seen with how they managed the oil and gas sector.

“Now we’re putting in place the framework,” Dr. Jagdeo said, noting that the Opposition cannot even put forth a final position on the industry.

On the other hand, among the numerous works already executed by the government, Dr. Jagdeo said that within their short tenure in office, not only did the PPP start the construction of a disability centre, but also 12 state-of-art hospitals such as the pediatric and maternal hospital at Ogle.

Further, regarding the maternal and pediatric hospital, he said: “Transform the way we address our women and children and quality.”

Last year, the government signed contracts with China’s Sinopharm International for the construction of six new regional hospitals in various parts of the country.

Moreover, when commenting on the PPP’s position on the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections, the party’s General Secretary affirmed that they are on a good standpoint and owing to their performance, they are hoping that the people are guided by that.

He said: “We will work hard for the people’s trust, we will work in these communities, we want to consolidate, we want to build, and we want people to understand we campaign on being a trustworthy party.”