Another pageant title for Guyana
The new Miss India Worldwide, Aruna Sukhdeo with local franchise holders Hashim Alli and his wife Melicia (Miss\ Mrs\Teen\ Mr India Worldwide Guyana photos)
Miss India Guyana, Aruna Sukhdeo, on Sunday, won the Miss India Worldwide title at the prestigious international pageant held in Pune, India. Sukhdeo’s performance has bettered that of her predecessor Maya Persaud, who had placed in the top five when she competed in 2022. Additionally, Teen India Guyana Netu Lal, secured the first runner-up position in her category, while Reanna Arakhan earned herself a spot in the top five of the ‘Mrs’ category of the international pageant.

From left: Mrs Guyana India, Reanna Arakhan; Miss India Guyana, Aruna Sukhdeo and Teen India Guyana Netu Lal
