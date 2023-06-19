Another pageant title for Guyana

Miss India Guyana, Aruna Sukhdeo, on Sunday, won the Miss India Worldwide title at the prestigious international pageant held in Pune, India. Sukhdeo’s performance has bettered that of her predecessor Maya Persaud, who had placed in the top five when she competed in 2022. Additionally, Teen India Guyana Netu Lal, secured the first runner-up position in her category, while Reanna Arakhan earned herself a spot in the top five of the ‘Mrs’ category of the international pageant.