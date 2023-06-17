Swan residents benefitting from 24-hour water supply with new $70M well

APPROXIMATELY 300 families of Swan Village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are now benefitting from enhanced water service on a 24-hour basis, with the completion of a new $70 million well.

Works were executed by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and residents of Swan. The new well is a complement to the existing one.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday at GWI’s Vlissengen Road office, Executive Director of Projects, Marlon Daniels said the water company is extremely pleased with the project’s completion.

“The residents would have provided all of the labour to lay those pipes and we provided them with all of the materials,” the executive project director stated.

The government had committed to building the new well to better serve the community since only 20 per cent of residents there was accessing water.

The administration’s five-year strategic plan aims to ensure that 100 per cent access to clean and safe water is provided nationwide by the year 2025, and the completion of the new well fits into this goal.

Improved access and enhanced quality of water in several communities have positively impacted the quality of life and health of Guyanese.

In support of these investments, the government expended $9.9 billion in 2022 and has allocated $17.7 billion in budget 2023 to further drive the agenda. (DPI)