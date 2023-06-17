Herdmanston’s GM to head THAG for next two years

THE Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) concluded its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, where Omadele (Dee) George, General Manager of Herdmanston Lodge, was elected as the new President.

Under the leadership of George, the newly elected executive committee will work towards advancing the tourism and hospitality industry in Guyana, a release from the association said.

It added that the executive committee comprises experienced professionals from various sectors of the industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their roles.

Eduardo Reple, General Manager of the Guyana Marriott Hotel, has been appointed as the Vice President of THAG and will be responsible for supporting the President and assisting in driving the association’s initiatives forward. Salvador de Caires, Manager of Tourism & Hospitality for Evergreen Adventures & Baganara Island Resort, will serve as the Treasurer and will be overseeing the association’s financial matters.

Meanwhile, the committee members are Abigail Ally – General Manager, Bimichi Eco Resort; Carla Vantull – General Manager, Wilderness Explorers; Dion Inniss – Sales Executive, Guyana & Suriname, Caribbean Airlines and Lorenzo Persaud – Business Development Manager, Ansa Motors Guyana Inc

According to the release, George expressed her commitment to continuing the excellent work of the previous executive committee. She emphasised the importance of leveraging THAG’s existing partnerships while actively seeking new collaborations to enhance the association’s brand and drive further growth in the industry.

“Our main objective will be to work tirelessly for the betterment of our association’s members. By collaborating with our partners and fostering new alliances, we aim to elevate the tourism and hospitality sector in Guyana, promoting its unique offerings to a global audience,” she was quoted as saying.

THAG, as the leading association representing the tourism and hospitality industry in Guyana, remains dedicated to providing valuable support and advocating for the interests of its members, the release stated, adding that, through fostering partnerships, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating the development of tourism-related initiatives, the association continues to contribute to the growth and success of the sector.