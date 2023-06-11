Gov’t wants to make Albouystown ‘world-class’ for residents

-Jagdeo affirms

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday dismissed accusations by the main political opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), that the government is on a campaign to take over people’s properties, and increase rates and taxes.

Highlighting that the government is aiming to enhance the lives of all Guyanese, Jagdeo, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice- President, said that the Opposition’s accusation that the new boulevard in Albouystown, Georgetown, is to facilitate private investors is not only untrue but shows their “mindset”.

“They are opposed to us making Guyana a world-class country. This [development] can happen in South Georgetown, and the ‘ghetto’ areas, too; they want people to remain living in ‘ghetto-like’ conditions to prove a point,” Dr. Jagdeo said, adding that as a result of the government’s recent investment in the community’s beautification, residents’ property values will increase.

“Now, clearly, people have transported lands there; no State can take away transported lands in Guyana,” Jagdeo said, adding: “So, when we put in a road in ‘Punt Trench’ and a boulevard there, the people in those areas would suddenly see their property values go up.”

He said that he had even advised the residents of that community to not sell their houses, because the value of such properties would rise sharply over time.

“I’ve been urging people, publicly, not to sell their properties now, because the property values will escalate in the future,” he said.

He also voiced his disappointment in members of APNU who centered their campaign on fabrication, and gave the public the impression that the government is seeking to displace them and take their land.