Buxton undergoing development despite previous challenges

AS the community of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara undergoes a complete transformation, with more employment opportunities; house lot allocations; a US$8 billion water-treatment plant and a $2 billion industrial park, the General Secretary of the governing People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, explained that the village and the adjoining areas are poised to go through more advancements.

At a press conference on Thursday last, Jagdeo said that the Opposition is constantly spreading lies about the state of the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) that the PPP/C controls.

According to him: “…The fact is, yes, we won the Buxton/Foulis NDC in 2018, and what happened is that we had two years under APNU….when nothing happened for these areas. They [NDC] didn’t receive any support from the central government. Then we had a year and a half of pandemic,” Jagdeo lamented, adding that notwithstanding these obstacles, the community is changing for the better and these transformations are evident.

He stated that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is trying to manipulate the issue so as to persuade even Georgetown residents to vote for them despite their poor track record.

“In Bare Root, APNU stronghold, since this government returned to office we have regularized 300 house lots and people have their titles to that,” Jagdeo related.

Furthermore, he added that in keeping with their commitment to provide treated water across the coastland, a US$8 water-treatment plant is on track to be set up in the area.

“We have just awarded a contract for [a] US$8 million water-treatment plant that will improve the quality of water in that NDC,” he affirmed.

In addition to this, the PPP/C General Secretary revealed that the community will benefit from a $2 billion industrial park, which is already under construction.

He asserted that this is aimed at providing employment for people within the Buxton/Foulis NDC and other areas.

“Changes are taking place in that NDC,” Jagdeo confidently remarked, noting that the NDC will be a part of major developments because the four-lane East Coast Demerara road will pass through the area.

“You’re going to have a four-lane road later this year that will pass through that NDC; that will be a major development boost for all the lands running along the railway embankment.”

After noting these major achievements, he said that the Opposition’s constant referral to the Buxton/Foulis NDC is a bad example, because despite the previous obstacles the government still managed to transform the area.